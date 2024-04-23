Euclid man charged for setting fire to Cleveland family's home that left dog dead, caused $700K in damage

A 21-year-old man from Euclid has been charged in connection with a fire set over the weekend that destroyed the home of a Cleveland family and took the life of their pet dog.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Tyric M. Green is charged with one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday morning, court records state.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the blaze started shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West 106th Street.

Cecilia Li and her husband, Felipe Freitas, woke up to find flames right outside their bedroom window. Freitas helped his wife and child escape by catching each of them from a window.

Cleveland Fire said that someone had intentionally set fire a fire on the front porch, and flames soon spread to two nearby houses and also damaged vehicles.

The couple feared they lost both their pets in the arson— their dog Salami and their cat Evelyn. The cat was later found alive and taken to a vet, and when we last heard, it was doing well.

In total, the fire caused more than $700,000 worth of property damage.

It's unclear what ties Green to the home or its occupants, but when News 5 spoke to Cleveland Fire officials after the arson occurred, they said they had a person of interest in the case already.

We'll update this story when more details become available.