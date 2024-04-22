Cleveland family finds pet cat alive after arson destroyed their home

CLEVELAND — Fire investigators are still investigating after someone intentionally set a home on fire in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood, but the family whose house was destroyed had some good news Monday.

Cecilia Li and her husband, Felipe Freitas, are still counting their blessings after a blaze early Saturday morning almost took their lives. What's harder for them to grasp is the thought that someone would set the fire on purpose.

Li and Freitas thought they had lost everything, including their dog Salami and cat Evelyn.

"She's been with me my entire adult life through everything," said Cecilia.

But, on Monday, inside that charred house, they found the good news they needed: their cat was alive.

The family took the cat to the vet for a checkup, and we were told that she was doing OK.

The Cleveland Division of Fire tells News 5 that investigators believe the fire was set using an ignitable fluid.

"It's intentionally set on the front porch on the front of the building, and that's what spread it to the house and to adjacent houses and the cars, unfortunately totaling over $700,000 in damage," said Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Mike Norman.

Though authorities are looking at a person of interest, they're still investigating and brought in a K-9 from the Painesville Township Fire Department to help with the investigation.

"He's trained to detect ignitable liquids. Trace amounts of those ignitable liquids will come through typically after the fire and he'll help me find if there's any left," said Lt. Gordon Thompson, Painesville Township Fire Department.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Fire Investigation Unit at 216-664-6380. A $2,500 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution of the arsonist.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family. CLICK HERE for more information.

