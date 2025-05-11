Euclid Police Department continues to honor fallen officer 1 year after fatal shooting

Sunday marks one year since Euclid Police officer Jacob Derbin was killed in the line of duty, and the Euclid Police Department will have its flag lowered to half staff in honor of him.

On May 11, 2024, Derbin was shot during an ambush while responding to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of East 211th Street just before 10 p.m.

The officer was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

Derbin had served Euclid residents since he joined the department on July 24, 2023.

"Jacob was not only a police officer; he was a beloved son, a devoted fiancé, and a committed member of the Ohio Army National Guard," Euclid Police said in a Facebook post. "His dreams and plans for the future were stolen from him, yet his legacy of courage and service continues to inspire us."

Throughout May, the Fraternal Order of Police garden will honor Derbin along with Officer George Brentar, who was killed when his car skidded into a pole and caught fire in 2007. Memorial benches and wreaths will be placed in their honor, the department said.

"These acts of love are tributes to their unwavering service and the void their absence leaves in our hearts," Euclid Police said in the Facebook post.

Over the next week, Euclid Police will also participate in local and national Police Memorial Week in honor of Derbin and Brentar, the department said.

"Officer Derbin’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. His memory is a blessing to us all, and his spirit lives on in every officer who continues to serve in his honor. May we always remember the impact of his life and service," the department said.