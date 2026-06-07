Euclid Public Library reopens to the public after renovations

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Public Library reopened to the public on Saturday after being closed for over a year during $18 million renovations.

A few of the upgrades included a new business resource center with a technology classroom, enhanced ADA accessibility, a new children's interactive space and critical improvements to the building's electrical, roofing and HVAC systems.

While the library was closed, services were offered across three locations; since reopening, the focus has been on summer programming.

"We welcome our students back into the library not only to read, but again, participate in programs. Get a cool place, some air condition right? Be able to charge their devices, and when they go into the teen room, they'll see new video games. In the children's department, they'll see the interactive play space and some video games, so it's a lot of cool stuff for them to do this summer," said Kacie Armstrong, director of the library.

According to the library's website, it will be closed on Sundays from June through September.