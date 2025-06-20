Execution date pushed back for man convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon

CLEVELAND — Gov. Mike DeWine's Office announced Friday that the execution date for Quisi Bryan, the man who killed Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon 25 years ago, has been postponed.

According to DeWine, Bryan was set to be executed on Jan. 7, 2026, but the date has been rescheduled to Nov. 15, 2028.

The reason behind the move was "due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans," DeWine's office said.

Leon was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2000. Bryan was a fugitive when he shot and killed Leon. Bryan was convicted and put on death row; Leon’s murder was the catalyst for the creation of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, which recently made its 60,000th arrest.

Leon's death is a story we have covered for decades.

Most recently, News 5 spoke to Leon's daughter Gabby during National Police Week. She participated in a 250-mile bike ride to honor her dad's memory and the legacies of officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Back in 2023, a portion of Lorain Avenue was renamed in Leon's honor. Leon's wife, Grace, called it an amazing tribute.

