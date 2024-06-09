Experts: Don't wait to brush up on swimming skills

CLEVELAND — The warmer weather means pools are opening up for the summer, and folks are hitting Lake Erie and beaches, too. With that comes the risk of drownings and pool-related injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the number of fatal child drownings was up 12% from 2020 to 2021. The CPSC also finds between 2021 and 2023, there was an average of 6,500 pool-related non-fatal injuries per year.

Recently, Northeast Ohio has seen several tragic drownings as summer begins. Jennifer Walker, the manager of University Hospitals Rainbows Babies and Children's Injury Prevention Center, says this time of the year, the hospital sees a lot of children who have made their way into the water unsupervised.

Walker said the number one reminder is that adults are always around and are observant when children are around water. "It's important, even if you're sitting at your neighborhood pool or your backyard pool, that someone is responsible and has been identified as the person that is keeping an eye on the kids," said Walker.

Learning how to swim, being comfortable around water, and knowing how to rescue someone should they need help are huge factors in water safety.

"I unfortunately saw an incident in Columbus this week where a young child drowned trying to save her sibling. So, knowing how to help someone without getting in the water and putting yourself at risk," said Walker.

Experts recommend life vests and floaties for extra protection, regardless of age, especially in a body of water like a lake or ocean.

"If you've been to Lake Erie, you know you can't really see to the bottom really well. There are changes in depths and drop-offs that come out of nowhere. There's currents, I just heard your meteorologist say there is a rip current today. You have to be prepared for things you aren't familiar with in pool water. Plus the water temperature, right now the lake is still pretty chilly, and that affects your ability to be able to swim well," said Walker.

Walker suggests adults and children brush up on their swimming skills ahead of the warmer weather. In Northeast Ohio, The American Red Cross, YMCAs, various fitness centers, and private swim schools all offer lessons.

Plain and simple - Lake Erie will be dangerous on Sunday and you should not enter the water.

Stay out of the water today

