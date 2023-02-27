Extra benefits to help people buy food during pandemic coming to an end

AKRON, Ohio — Families, food banks, and multiple agencies are bracing for challenges when extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits come to an end in a few days.

In the spring of 2020, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Congress temporarily increased SNAP benefits.

However, changes in federal law no longer permit the additional allotments to continue. As a result, there will not be emergency allotments beginning in March. Instead, recipients will receive their one, normal payment as they got before March of 2020.

Summit County Deputy Director of Family and Adult Services Stephanie Dodson said that means families will receive about $200 less a month on average.

"We've been getting tons of phone calls. A lot of people are scared, very worried about how they're going to be feeding their families, feeding their children, especially with inflation," Dodson said.

Britney Lykes, a 32-year-old single mother of five from Akron, stopped by the Salvation Army food pantry on Bellows Street to make sure she had enough food to feed her family.

"I have two of my kids that have medical problems so I'm trying to take care of them because I'm the only one that's really doing it," Lykes said.

Lykes is among the millions of Americans who became accustomed to receiving the extra SNAP benefits. In her case, it was an additional $100 to $200 a month.

"It made a very big difference," she said. "A lot of us that are single moms, we're out here struggling and there are single dads that are struggling to feed their kids."

Lykes said with the reduction in SNAP benefits coming soon, she's preparing to adjust.

"If I'm low on food, I always have the info (United Way 211) line and I would just go to different pantries to try to make sure I have enough food for me and my five kids," she said.

Dodson said dialing 211 is a great way to get referrals for churches that can provide assistance and food pantries.

She said plans are in the works to place case managers at libraries and food distribution sites to help answer questions and concerns about the SNAP changes.

In addition, several agencies will team up with Akron Canton Regional Foodbank to add more food distributions in the Akron area the next three months. The sites will be in Coventry Township, the North Hill neighborhood and West Akron, but the exact locations have not been announced yet.

Bob Jones

Rebecca Baker, director of social services ministry at the Salvation Army in Summit County, said their services have increased 300% since the pandemic started.

The pantry itself served about 25 to 30 families per week before COVID-19, but now it serves 25 to 30 families per day.

"As the food stamps go away, we all feel in the community that it's going to be a detriment to families who are struggling with gas prices and the cost of food," Baker said.

Find out more about help provided by the Akron Canton Foodbank here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Academic Challenge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.