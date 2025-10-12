Fall Fun: Harvest Festival takes place in Berea

BEREA, Ohio — The focus of Sunday afternoon's Harvest Festival in Berea was fall fun! There was something for everyone in attendance at Coe Lake to do.

A mini pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, face-painting magic and much more were some of the activities people could partake in.

One woman, who spoke to News 5, shared that she grew up going to the festival and how it felt full circle to be there again.

"I would go to the harvest festival as a kid. So, now bringing my own child, it's just an amazing experience to see him have fun and see how big it's blossomed. It's so fun looking at all the different costumes and the food trucks are amazing," said Mariah Martin.

The free event wrapped up around 4 p.m.