Fallen firefighter honored at annual memorial service

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club held its annual memorial ceremony for fallen fire firefighters Sunday afternoon.

This year, it honored the life and legacy of Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 19, 2022.

Tetrick spent 27 years as a firefighter; 25 of those years were spent at Engine 22. Captain Tim Todten said when he thinks of his friend and co-worker Johnny, he thinks of the word “love.”

“He was such a big part of all our lives, a big part of the girls' lives, and they're a part of our lives still," said Todten. "We had so much love, friendship and companionship while working together. Sometimes a terrible job, but we persevered. He was so good at the job; he loved it so much and loved us all so much."

Tetrick was assisting with a roll-over crash when he was struck; he later died from his injuries at University Hospital one week before Thanksgiving, leaving behind his three daughters.

His daughters Falon, Regan and Eden Tetrick presented the wreath in honor of their father at the Firefighters Memorial, where Cleveland heroes are memorialized.

“He was the most kind, compassionate, strong, loving human beings I've ever met my entire life. I think anyone who knows him takes that away. And he just instilled in us a lot of things that he believed in and he lived for and we hope to continue living our life like that,” said Falon Tetrick.

The Cleveland Firefighters’ Shamrock Club, along with the Association of Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 93, has honored Cleveland firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty since the late 1800s, with the first being Paul N. Aukens in 1869 and the last, firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

“They've been there for us from day one. And seeing everyone turn out even here today is really encouraging,“ said Falon.

Tetrick’s daughters have traveled around the country to memorial services in honor of their father, but they said there’s no place like home.

“In the last year, we went to Maryland and Colorado; it's very, very different being at home and having our guys with us. A lot of guys came with us before, but being here and being able to have accessibility to him and his name is everything,” said Falon.

Falon said over time, she has been able to learn new things about her dad from his co-workers.

"I learned that he’s a jokester," said Falon. "We always knew he was funny, sarcastic, but some of the things that went on in the firehouse and I'm not going to get him in trouble. I also learned they called him they used to have a nickname for him Johnny Sacco."

The girls said their dad taught them everything except how to live without him.

“It’s been a long journey; I think we're figuring it out together. And with all these guys, they make it a lot easier than we would have ever been able to do,” said Falon.

Even though Johnny is no longer here physically, his name and lessons still live throughout the station.

“The most important and telling lesson we learned from him is just to love each other. We have a trying job, and sometimes you're not getting along at home, sometimes, you're not getting along at the firehouse. But overall, you still got to love each other,” said Todten.