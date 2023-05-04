Fallen Northeast Ohio officers remembered during memorial ceremony

AKRON, Ohio — Eight Ohio police officers who have died in the line of duty since 2020 were honored Thursday at the 35th Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony. Four of the fallen hailed from Northeast Ohio.

The ceremony took place at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.

A special tribute was paid to Officers Edward Stewart and Kenneth Jones from the Akron Police Department, Patrolman Sean Vandenberg from the Lawrence Township Police Department, Agent John Stayrook from the Medina County Drug Task Force, Deputy Daniel Kin from the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Matthew Yates from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Officer Dominic Francis from the Bluffton Police Department and Deputy Robert Mills from the Butler County Sheriffs Office.

"We remember these heroes and carve their names into eternal stone," said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Jones, who was nicknamed the "gentle giant", experienced chest pain during a call in 2020. He later went into cardiac arrest and died.

He had only been married to his second wife, Stacy Hairston-Jones, for five weeks.

"His legacy to me, he was a man known for his faith and loyalty to his family, a community and his job," Hairston-Jones said.

She understands that officers face a lot of scrutiny but said they also deal with many dangers that are hidden, like stress.

"They don't know they're in stress because it's a sleeper, as they call it," she added.

Stewart, who was known for a photographic memory and his passion for police work, died from COVID-19 in 2021.

Vandenberg and Stayrook also died from COVID-19 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said both Jones and Stewart were his friends. He recalled a video chat he had with Stewart while he was battling COVID at a hospital.

"Some of his last words were his desire to get back to work. He even said, 'I'll be back soon,'" Miller said.

The names of the Akron fallen officers have also been added to an eternal flame memorial in front of the police station. There will be a ceremony in their honor Saturday at 9 a.m.

Hairston-Jones is also planning to travel to Washington D.C. in a little more than a week when her husband's name will be added to the National Police Memorial.

"Just the idea of being honored and recognized at that level, it's breathtaking," Hairston-Jones said.

In Ohio, 829 peace officers have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1823.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.