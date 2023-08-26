Families prepare for power outages over the next few days

EUCLID, Ohio — More than 100,000 First Energy Customers in Ohio do not have power tonight. Some might have to wait until Wednesday to get it back. Illuminating Company customers are experiencing widespread outages, too.

In Euclid, the power is out at Joe Fergus' house. "We were just notified through a text from the Illuminating Company that it could be back by 8-30-2023 at 4 p.m.," said Fergus. To get the lights back on for now, Fergus' neighbor loaned him a generator.

"I emptied out the ice chest from work, and I gave my neighbor all my ice that I brought home so, then he brought home a plate full of dinner for us so, we're taking care of each other," said Fergus.

Their neighborhood had widespread damage when the storm rolled off Lake Erie, the cleanup crews said they could be doing tree and debris work for the next 10 days.

"The worst I've seen, I've been a resident here this neighborhood here for 19 years," said Fergus.

Just down the street in Wickliffe, the Senior/Community Center transformed into a charging station for families without power.

"I didn't know they were open. We were running around today. I'm like, we've gotta go in, let's charge everything we have," said Christine Borovic, Wickliffe.

To make matters worse, Borovic said during the storms Wednesday, the family car was flooded out, "my husband and my daughter exited through the window, and our car is most likely not going to make it, sitting in our garage, and we can't even open the garage door."

Borovic isn't sure if the power will be back on when her daughters start school in Wickliffe on Tuesday.

The power went out for Sherry and Chris in Willoughby too. The storm also knocked out their hot water. "I'm probably going to have to take a shower at work tomorrow, but I'm going to do what I have to do because I'm going to be there for my patients. That's just what I do," said Sherry Sabolich.

"To be able to come here and least do this, got to be very thankful," said Chris Sanders.

The Mayor of Wickliffe, Joe Sakacs, said to check his Facebook page for updates on the senior/ community center open for charging. Wickliffe will pick up debris left on tree lawns.

"I'm praying that it isn't Aug. 30 because that's what I've heard now, and if that's the case, we're going to do everything, our part, to make this available during the week. We're going to figure it out," said Sakacs.

Back in Euclid, Fergus showed News 5 the Arcadia Beach Club, a favorite hangout in the neighborhood. Fergus said the club has power and will be open for charging and power if people need it.

"The clubhouse does have power, I will open it tonight and start the grill and watch some TV and entertain everybody that wants to come down tonight," said Fergus.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Saturday at 8

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.