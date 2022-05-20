Family brewery ready to serve up beer at Kent's 4th annual Beer Fest

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Breweries are gearing up to the 4th annual Kent Beer Fest and Crooked Pecker Brewing Company is packed and loaded.

Crooked Pecker is a family business in Chagrin Falls.

“Dad, mom, brother. Husband, cousin. There's only one employee here, that's not a family member,” Heather Snyder said.

It started with a small brewing kit that Erik Stewart’s sister Heather got him. For weeks Erik had everyone in the family drinking his beer.

“The beer was really good at home. He'd brew a batch of beer, we'd drink it that weekend and put him back to work,” said Synder.

Then he decided to take the next step—heading to school for it. Soon turning his small home brewing kit into a life size one. Every week, Erik and his family put in 60 plus hours boiling, fermenting and canning beer. So when things like the Kent Beer Fest come around, they're ready to sell that aromatic masterpiece.

“We're blocking off a couple of streets Downtown. We have 27 great breweries, Cider House, a couple of eateries. All the money raised is going to go to the Kent Jaycees, which we will then donate back to the community and also provides leadership training for our members.,” said Andrew Madonino with the Kent Beer Fest.

At this year’s beer fest you won't be able to buy any cans, instead everything will be draft.

“We’ll have a big stout and three IPA’s total,” said Stewart.

For more info on Beer Fest, click here.

