Family remembers Akron woman found dead in apartment shooting as a bright light

AKRON, Ohio — A hard reality is slowly setting in for the family of Malaysha Thomas after Akron officers found the 26-year-old dead following a shooting.

“Each morning has been so, so hard waking up,” said Malik Thomas, Malaysha’s younger brother. “I really don’t like getting up knowing that my sister not here with me. This is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Malik says his family has experienced pain on this level. But he and his twin sister, Mya, say losing their big sister hits different.

“I’ve been waiting to wake up and call my sister and tell her about it, you know? Hoping it’s a dream,” said Mya.

Known for her positivity and bright, energetic spirit, her siblings said their big sister could light up any room she walked into.

Now, all they have left are the memories they said they once shared.

“Her kids are like the only thing I have, like living thing that I have of her now, so I’m going to, we’re going to take care of them,” said Malik.

Around 12:30 Saturday morning, Akron Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Maple Street, which authorities confirmed as the I Promise Housing Complex in Akron.

When officers arrived, they found Malaysha dead after police said she was shot inside her apartment.

Mya said Malaysha’s 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son weren’t home, so they don’t quite understand that their mom is no longer here despite the family’s efforts.

“They don’t have any parents. I mean that’s why we have to try to give them the best life possible,” said Mya.

In a statement, the LeBron James Family Foundation shared with our partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, a spokesperson said no I Promise School students or family members were involved in the shooting, and they extend their empathy and support to all involved.

Meantime, the family is trying to keep Malaysha’s memory alive through pictures, flowers, and decorations on the door of her apartment. They also set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“I still don’t think this is real. It’ll probably hit me when I go to her funeral,” said Mya.

As the investigation continues, Mya encourages anyone with information to reach out to Akron Police.

“Just contact them if you know anything or want to share anything that may be important,” said Mya.