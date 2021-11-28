Family tree farm of more than 60 years gears up for busy holiday season

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Now that the turkeys have been eaten many have started to buy their Christmas trees. For some, it's a tradition to pick out a live one specifically from Greig's Christmas Tree Farm in Willoughby Hills who've been selling trees for more than 60 years.

The Greig brothers started the farm 67 years ago and now their kids have taken it over. Jeff and Doug Greig make sure customers get the best fresh-cut, Ohio-grown Christmas Trees and beautiful homemade wreaths.

Some customers have been getting their family trees there since they've opened. The owners telling News 5 that their favorite part every year is seeing those regulars.

They'll be selling trees till they run out 8 a.m. to 7 pm Saturdays and Sundays and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Click here for their Facebook page.

