Father, son die after being found with gunshot wounds in Richland County home

A father and son both died after being found with gunshot wounds in a Mansfield home Saturday afternoon, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

At about 12:06 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Woodville Road for a report of two people with gunshot wounds, police said.

Once officers arrived, they found a father, 40, and a son, 9, inside the residence, according to police.

Mansfield PD said the boy was taken to Ohio Health, where he later died from his injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

The department said that while the circumstances appear to be a homicide-suicide, Mansfield Division of Police detectives, along with the Richland County Coroner's Office, will continue to investigate.

More information will be given as it becomes available, police said.