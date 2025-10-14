FBI joins forces with state, local law enforcement for Operation Summer Heat

CLEVELAND — The FBI joined forces with state and local law enforcement agencies to take part in a three-month initiative called Operation Summer Heat.

According to the FBI, the initiative successfully reduced violent crime rates across Northern Ohio, leading to significant seizures of weapons and drugs while resulting in dozens of arrests and indictments.

The nationwide effort, which ran from June through late September, brought together federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime in cities across the country, including Northern Ohio.

During the operation, law enforcement seized 88 weapons and 49 kilograms of drugs. The initiative also led to the arrest of 19 gang members and 54 indictments.

"It's directly translated to tangible results, whether looking at the FBI criminal data and or some reports we've received from our partners," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley.

"We have seen a general reduction in violent crime to include reductions in our homicide rates, our robbery rates, and our felonious assault rates," Presley said.

Between June 24 and Sept. 20, all 55 FBI field offices participated in the multi-pronged offensive to reduce violent crime.

According to the FBI, reducing violent crime remains one of the agency's top priorities both nationally and locally.