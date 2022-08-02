FBI names new Special Agent in Charge of Cleveland Field Office

CLEVELAND — A new special agent in charge has been named to the Cleveland Field Office of the FBI, according to a news release from the agency.

Gregory D. Nelsen has been named the Special Agent in Charge by FBI Director Christopher Wray. Nelsen most recently served as a deputy assistant director of the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division in West Virginia.

Before joining the FBI, Nelsen was a police officer with Virginia Beach Police in Virginia. He earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Since joining the FBI in 2001, Nelsen has worked as a special agent at the Miami Field Office; a supervisory special agent in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at the FBI Headquarters in Washington beginning in 2006; as an agent trainer at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 2008; a supervisor of human intelligence programs in the Buffalo Field Office in New York in 2010; as the assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch at the Pittsburgh Field Office in 2016; as ASAC over Pittsburgh’s cyber and intelligence programs in 2017; and as the section chief of the CJIS Division’s National Threat Operations Section in West Virginia in 2019.

CJIS provides a range of state-of-the-art tools and services to law enforcement, national security and intelligence community partners and the general public.

The previous Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland Field Office, Eric Smith, retired in May after serving 23 years with the FBI, 11 in Cleveland and three as Special Agent in Charge.

