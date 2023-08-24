FBI search for man who robbed Citizens Bank in Lakewood Thursday

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is investigating a robbery at Citizens Bank in Lakewood that occurred Thursday morning.

According to authorities, an unknown person entered the bank located on Madison Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and approached the teller with a black bag. He demanded money and displayed a black pistol on his waistband.

The robber then fled the bank on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

FBI Cleveland Division

The robber was described as a Black male in his late 20s or early 30s and is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a slim build. Authorities said he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, a black COVID-19 mask, a black knit hat and was carrying a blue umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Lakewood Police Department at (216) 521-6773.

