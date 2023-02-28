February SNAP emergency allotments delayed in Ohio due to vendor issue, ODJFS says

SNAP recipients may experience a delay in the distribution of February emergency allotments of SNAP EBT benefits due to an issue with the vendor, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Tuesday.

The agency's SNAP EBT vendor informed them that they are experiencing a delay in the processing of February emergency allotments, ODJFS stated in a news release and Facebook post Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

“We are working with the vendor to resolve the issue and ensure the February emergency allotments are distributed as quickly as possible,” ODJFS stated. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

News 5 has received multiple calls from SNAP recipients reporting that their February emergency allotments have not come through.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as we learn more.

February will be the last month that extra SNAP benefits are distributed as Congress passed a law terminating the program after the issuance of February 2023 emergency allotments.

