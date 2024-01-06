Watch Now
Fester is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

Fester is an 8-year-old American Bulldog
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jan 06, 2024
Meet Fester:

Meet 8-year-old Fester. Fester enjoys the simple things in life and doesn't get more chill than this handsome guy! We would love to find him his fur-ever home. Fester has gone through heartworm treatment as well as an eye removal.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Fester and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

