Fewer deadly crashes over Memorial Day Weekend, OSHP says

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were fewer deadly crashes over Memorial Day weekend.

The Highway Patrol said there were 11 crashes across the Buckeye State, which led to 12 deaths, from Friday through Monday.

That number is down from last year, when 26 people were killed.

The Highway Patrol also reported more than 17,000 traffic stops. That included 400 impaired driving arrests, 70 drug arrests and more than 2,000 seat belt citations.

"We tried to have that same outlook of being visibile to everyone on the roadway," Sergeant Ashley Jackson with Ohio State Highway Patrol said. "A lot of times our presence keeps a visual reminder for people to pay attention to their speed and to wear their seat belts because all of those factors are all things that will allow everyone to stay safe should something happen that's out of their control."

Of the 11 deadly crashes, three were in Summit County.

It includes the 13-year-old Matthew Schultz, who died after falling off a float during Green's Memorial Day Parade, and an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Springfield Township.

'Matthew's absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled.' Officials provide update after teen dies in parade.

There was also a deadly crash in Holmes County. A 74-year-old woman was killed and three others injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Berlin Township.

Motorists are reminded that roadway safety is a shared responsibility and are encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.