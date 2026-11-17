PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A local senior citizen was asked to spend a lifetime's savings, but it was all a scam. During this International Fraud Awareness Week, that awareness really came in handy thanks to the quick minds of a couple of bank employees.

“Just a normal afternoon,” said Fifth Third Bank Financial Center Manager Angela Moulagiannis.

But it turned out to be anything but normal for her and Personal Banker Michael Porkorny and the 70-year-old woman who walked through their doors in Parma Heights.

THE $150,000 CHECK

“She brought a $150,000 check from another institution because they did not do international wires, so she brought it here,” said Porkorny.

They told us the woman said a friend had recommended she buy property in Thailand.

“I asked her about a return on investment,” said Porkorny. “Like what makes you want to get into this, and she said she didn’t know.”

The woman eventually admitted her computer had been taken over and she followed the scammers’ steps all the way to the bank.

FRAUD TRAINING CERTAINLY HELPED

Employees say their actions directly reflected what they’ve been taught.

“Part of our training is to always stay on top of things and to be aware of the new scams that are out there,” said Porkorny.

“How to slow things down and ask those questions and what to do next if we do suspect fraud,” said Moulagiannis.

Kris Edwards is the Head of Fraud Prevention at Fifth Third.

“At the branch, that’s the frontline to really be able to ask and probe our customers for that information,” he told us.

SPOTTING THE FRAUD

He said in addition to training, they use new technology to spot risky requests.

“Our ability to identify that and suspend those transactions until we’re able to talk to the customer and understand what’s going on,” said Edwards.

He suggested customers should watch out for someone using high-pressure tactics, asking you to lie to bank employees and asking you to pay in gift cards, wire transfers or crypto. Also, when you try to hang up with the fraudsters, pay attention to their demeanor.

“A scammer typically gets agitated and frustrated and may start threatening or change their attitude,” said Edwards.

He told us reports of bank impersonation scams have tripled in the last year alone.

Moulagiannis and Porkorny said they’re glad they could deposit some help and secure that $150,000 for the woman who was about to withdraw a world of hurt.

“Anytime you can help a customer save a lifetime amount of money, their retirement savings, anything like that. It’s super important,” said Porkorny.

“It makes me feel good,” said Moulagiannis. “I mean, I just think if this happened to my parents, do they have somebody that would protect them in this situation?”