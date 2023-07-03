Fire at industrial site in South Euclid burns overnight

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A fire at an industrial site in South Euclid burned overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Emergency workers at the scene in the 4100 block of Greenvale Road said the call went out at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Multiple departments responded to the scene with spray trucks, fire engines, ambulances and command units, a News 5 crew who responded to the scene observed. According to those at the scene, once the fire was tamped down, it continued to flare back up.

News 5 is working to learn more from South Euclid Fire officials.

