Fire destroys 'because I said I would' nonprofit's new headquarters and event space

WALHONDING, Ohio — A nonprofit based out of Rocky River caught fire early Sunday morning. The nonprofit, "because I said I would," had just moved its headquarters and event space east of Columbus in Walhonding in February. Fire officials said the new building is a total loss.

A place where children and families went to seek help to heal, tucked between 92 acres of serenity, is now ash.

"We lost everything," said Kay Spatafore, CFO, because I said I would. "It was our headquarters. All of our memorabilia for 10 years, all of our equipment, all of our printers, all of our merchandise, everything that it takes to run our charity, we lost."

The nonprofit, "because I said I would," was mainly based out of Rocky River for the last 10 years until it purchased land just outside of Columbus back in February. The Rocky River location is still open but will be primarily used for business purposes. The organization was getting ready for a busy summer full of camps, retreats, and various events like weddings. Most programs focus on recovering after experiencing suicidal ideation, grief, or child abuse, and all of that is now on hold.

"We lost everything in the fire without the capacity to be able to run these programs to have those computers and equipment it takes, fundraising, we won't be able to run those programs," Spatafore said.

Bladensburg volunteer fire department initially responded to the fire around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. It took over 40 firefighters from 11 different agencies working through the morning hours to control the fire. The Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the cause.

"It wasn't just a building, it was a lot of memories, hard work, and all the promise cards we've collected from supporters over the years, so it's just devastating," Spatafore said.

Right now, the nonprofit is asking for monetary donations, cleanup supplies, and volunteers. And while the future is uncertain, overcoming adversity is this nonprofit specialty.

"We are not done yet; this is just a sidestep," said Spatafore. "We will be working with the help of our supporters and the community to get back on track, and we will keep this promise for sure."

Anyone interested in helping can email camp@becauseisaidiwould.org.

