Fire destroys Vietnam-era medical tent at MAPS Air Museum in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A fire destroyed a Vietnam-era medical tent at the MAPS Museum in Stark County Monday night, according to the Green Fire Department.

At around 11:15 p.m., the department received a call reporting the fire. The Akron-Canton Airport Tower notified the department that it had detected a fire and activated its crash rescue team, according to the fire department.

The crash rescue team was able to put out the fire before the Green Fire Department arrived to help finish the work.

The fire took place on the airfield side of the perimeter fence adjacent to the main hangar that belongs to the MAPS Museum.

In the midst of the flames, everything in the Vietnam-era tent that was on display was destroyed, Green FD said.

Minor damage happened to the main MAPS hangar.

The Green Fire Department is investigating what occurred.