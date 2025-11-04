Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire destroys Vietnam-era medical tent at MAPS Air Museum in Stark County

Lights of a fire truck.
Dennis Spronck
Lights of a fire truck.
Lights of a fire truck.
Posted
and last updated

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A fire destroyed a Vietnam-era medical tent at the MAPS Museum in Stark County Monday night, according to the Green Fire Department.

At around 11:15 p.m., the department received a call reporting the fire. The Akron-Canton Airport Tower notified the department that it had detected a fire and activated its crash rescue team, according to the fire department.

The crash rescue team was able to put out the fire before the Green Fire Department arrived to help finish the work.

The fire took place on the airfield side of the perimeter fence adjacent to the main hangar that belongs to the MAPS Museum.

In the midst of the flames, everything in the Vietnam-era tent that was on display was destroyed, Green FD said.

Minor damage happened to the main MAPS hangar.

The Green Fire Department is investigating what occurred.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.