Fire that destroyed West Side car dealership suspected to be arson

The fire that destroyed Byright Auto Sales in Cleveland is suspected to be arson, according to Cleveland Fire.

On Dec. 9, fire crews were called to West 48th Street at Lorain Avenue for multiple buildings on fire just after midnight.

The fire started at the auto dealership and spread to the attached building.

Fire destroys car dealership on Cleveland's west side

RELATED: Fire destroys car dealership on Cleveland's West Side

The roof and multiple walls collapsed due to the fire, and it is believed to have caused at least $500,000 in damage.

The department is looking for information on the location of a silver 2013 Chevy Suburban LT with a roof rack, sunroof, tinted windows and a white decal on the rear window.

Cleveland Fire Department

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information, and those with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.