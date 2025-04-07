Fireball and explosions at end of chase by Cuyahoga county sheriff's deputies; 1 man dead, woman survives

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County released video from a deadly chase and crash at Eddy Road and I-90 last month.

Deputies were chasing a car that slammed into another car, sending it flying over a traffic bridge.

Footage from ODOT cameras shows a big explosion from the impact.

One man died, and a woman who was thrown from her SUV somehow survived.

Update on pursuit that led to fatal crash in Cuyahoga County

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after pursuit ends in fiery crash

In the county video, you can hear the deputies yelling and running around frantically, trying to put out fires.

The moment of impact is heard in the voices of the deputies.

Suspect Nigel Perry died after slamming a Dodge Neon he was driving into the back of a Range Rover.

Perry was trapped in the mangled metal at the Eddy Road exit from I-90.

"We're going to need fire as well. We have fire and vehicle entrapment,” deputies are heard saying.

The Range Rover Perry hit flew over the traffic bridge in a ball of flames. The woman inside was thrown from her vehicle, which is a 40-foot drop.

"Let fire know this vehicle down is exploding and popping and things,” deputies said.

On the ramp, there appears to be confusion as deputies scramble to find fire extinguishers.

The first one they grabbed didn’t work.

“Fire extinguishers any more?” a deputy said.

Deputies chased Perry from East 9th in downtown Cleveland. Records show Perry ran from a traffic stop with the initial pull-over for a window tint violation and concern over an expired plate.

Council members want Sheriff Pretel to explain the chase and deadly crash.

Cuyahoga County councilman wants sheriff's department to answer for chase that ended in deadly crash

Last week, a county council member told News 5 Investigators he wants the sheriff to explain to them what happened. The deputies are part of the Downtown Safety Patrol, which has been contentious for council members as the sheriff looks to expand.