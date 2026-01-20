Firefighter injured while battling fire on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Firefighter was injured Tuesday morning after crews battled a house fire on Cleveland's west side. The fire started around 3 a.m. inside of a home on West 136th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Cleveland Fire confirmed to News 5 that a firefighter fell from the attic to the second floor while responding to the call. EMS rushed him to Metro Hospital--where he is in serious condition with neck pain, according to Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Lieutenant Mike Norman. Cleveland EMS tells us no one inside the home was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. Lieutenant Norman says it's been a very busy and frankly brutal winter already. Just last Wednesday, he says crews responded to five structure fires in the same day.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured crews salting the street and sidewalks along West 136th St. near Lorain Ave.—to prevent slips and falls at the most recent fire. EMS on scene was also told to get in their ambulances and stay warm until they were needed. With temperatures so bitterly cold people are doing whatever they can to stay out of the cold.

But in some cases Norman says they are unknowingly putting themselves in danger. Norman warns that you should not be heating your home using your stove OR using a grill inside of a garage or any enclosed area.

"These are clear burn and fire hazards. This is a huge no-no. If you need additional support, go to a warming center," Norman said.

If you are using a space heater, Norman says keep three feet of clearance around it. Nothing should come in contact with the device.

Also, you should plug it directly into the wall—not an extension cord. And when you leave home, he says you should unplug the space heater from the wall. While a quick fix for heat, space heaters have caused countless fires over the past years, he says.

As for responding to calls—fire crews are taking extra precautions to make sure water is constantly circulating so it doesn't freeze up inside of the truck. Norman says they work to stay hydrated, wear several layers under their uniforms and they pay close attention to their bodies for frostbite and hypothermia. They also carry cold weather bags—with extra changes of clothes, socks and gloves.

"Some things can go wrong—certainly in the cold weather. And it's just more dangerous for us to fight fires this time of year. There's ice all over the fire ground. The water gets on your coat, your equipment. It's tough," Norman said.

Norman is asking folks to please be mindful of the subzero temps. If you can, just stay at home. If your home has a fire hydrant on the tree lawn—clear snow from around it.

"This helps us so much. No one wants to experience a fire, but the sooner we can get access—-the less loss and damage you will experience," Norman said.

Norman also stresses this is the time to have a carbon monoxide detector. Homes are sealed off, and with hot water tanks and old furnaces sometimes malfunctioning, he says that device could save lives.

