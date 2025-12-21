Firefighter, resident both hospitalized after blazing Elyria house fire

A firefighter and a resident were hospitalized after a large house fire in Elyria Friday night, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

At around 10 p.m., the fire department said it responded to the 200 block of Parmely Avenue for a house fire.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions. They found a woman with burn injuries and EMS took her to the hospital, the department said.

A firefighter who was also hurt went to the hospital, Elyria Fire said.

Crews were at the scene for four hours, and the Red Cross was called to provide emergency shelter for the residents, the department said.

Damage is estimated at around $65,000 and the fire is under investigation.

"Very proud of our firefighters in addition to the heavy fire conditions, the weather and Ice buildup made the scene even more dangerous. They are the best!" the department said in a Facebook post: