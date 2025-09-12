Firefighters battle burning commercial building in Painesville Township

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Lake County, according to a Facebook post from the Painesville Township Fire Department.
The fire came from a commercial building in the 1500 block of North Ridge Road, the department said.
Photos show large amounts of smoke coming from the building that can be seen from miles away.
According to the department, all four stations are present along with mutual aid. Off-duty personnel were also called in.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
News 5 took photos of the scene of the damage done to the building:
Painesville Township Fire asks everyone to avoid the area as a safety precaution.
News 5 is working to learn more information and will keep you updated.
