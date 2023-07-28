Firefighters battle Westlake apartment fire

Multiple fire departments are fighting a fire in the 1400 block of East Crossing Place in Westlake.

News 5 Anchor Damon Maloney was on the scene and saw flames and smoke coming from the roof of one of the buildings and was able to capture the video below:

Apartment fire in Westlake

Numerous fire departments were assisting at the scene, with more arriving.

Residents were standing outside as crews worked to get the fire under control.

Witnesses told Maloney they heard loud thunder, saw lightning, and smelled "electricity in the air" before rushing out of their homes and seeing the flames.

A firefighter on the scene said that there is no one trapped by the fire.

News 5 is working to learn more about the incident.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.