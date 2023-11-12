Watch Now
First-ever Tuff Rucks March for Heroes held Saturday

The Idea Tuff Rucks March for Heroes took place Saturday, and three local veterans hosted the event.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 10:34:18-05

The first-ever Tuff Rucks March for Heroes was held Saturday morning.

The march began around 8 a.m. at the Lakeshore Reservation in Perry.

Three veterans hosted the event in honor of their fellow military members. All three veterans walked 22 miles while carrying a weighted backpack.

The 22 miles symbolize the estimated 22 veterans who die from suicide in the U.S. each year.

