First-ever Tuff Rucks March for Heroes held Saturday

The first-ever Tuff Rucks March for Heroes was held Saturday morning.

The march began around 8 a.m. at the Lakeshore Reservation in Perry.

Three veterans hosted the event in honor of their fellow military members. All three veterans walked 22 miles while carrying a weighted backpack.

The 22 miles symbolize the estimated 22 veterans who die from suicide in the U.S. each year.

RELATED: Veterans to march 22 miles with weighted packs on a mission of awareness