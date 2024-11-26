First grader and liver transplant survivor becomes an author, ready to make wish come true

CLEVELAND — For most people, 7-year-old J’ior Spraggins looks like any other energetic first grader. He loves school, especially recess.

“I like school because we go outside and play and stuff,” Jior said.

But for those who know him, J’ior is anything but ordinary.

“He’s absolutely wonderful and a joy,” said Amelia Johnson, Dean of Students at Abraham Lincoln Elementary.

In addition to being a great student, J’ior is also an author. Together with his mom, Shawna Storms, he wrote a book telling his story—a story of resilience.

His journey began with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia. It required his first surgery at just 23 days old. When that surgery failed, he underwent a life-saving liver transplant at 17 months old.

“In my mind, I was trying to figure out if I was planning a first birthday or if I was planning a funeral,” Storms said.

The struggle was overwhelming, but Storms found solace online, connecting with other parents who had been through similar experiences.

That support inspired her to share J’ior’s story—not just to help him understand what he went through but to offer comfort to others.

Through their book, they aim to raise awareness about biliary atresia and give hope to other families facing similar challenges.

Now, the family is looking forward to a moment of joy. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, his dream of visiting Disneyland with his brother is about to come true.

“My wishing wish? I wanted to go to Disneyland in California with my brother,” J’ior said.

For this family, this trip represents more than a break—it’s a celebration of life and strength.

To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, click here.

The drawing is scheduled for Dec. 31.