FirstEnergy prepares customers ahead of winter storm

FirstEnergy sent out an email to customers Saturday in preparation for possible outages ahead of a winter storm expected to pass through the entire state.

Parma Police published the email on Facebook, where FirstEnergy said the "cold snap is expected to affect our entire service area."

In a statement on Friday, the company said crews have prepared for the weather and that, as many areas expect snow, they are prepping for extra challenges that heavy snowfall could create for equipment and travel.

FirstEnergy said light, fluffy snow, even if it is in a large amount, usually has less impact because it doesn’t stick to power lines or tree branches. However, wet, heavy snow can cause issues by weighing down wires and branches.

The company stated that roads covered in snow can result in slow travel and longer restoration times in some areas.

Still, FirstEnergy says teams are ready to work as safely and quickly as possible to restore power.

You can find more tips on safety and staying warm below: