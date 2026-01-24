Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 17  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

FirstEnergy prepares customers ahead of winter storm

First Energy
file image
First Energy
Posted
and last updated

FirstEnergy sent out an email to customers Saturday in preparation for possible outages ahead of a winter storm expected to pass through the entire state.

Parma Police published the email on Facebook, where FirstEnergy said the "cold snap is expected to affect our entire service area."

In a statement on Friday, the company said crews have prepared for the weather and that, as many areas expect snow, they are prepping for extra challenges that heavy snowfall could create for equipment and travel.

FirstEnergy said light, fluffy snow, even if it is in a large amount, usually has less impact because it doesn’t stick to power lines or tree branches. However, wet, heavy snow can cause issues by weighing down wires and branches.

The company stated that roads covered in snow can result in slow travel and longer restoration times in some areas.

Still, FirstEnergy says teams are ready to work as safely and quickly as possible to restore power.

You can find more tips on safety and staying warm below:

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.