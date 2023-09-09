Flags For Honor honoring local hereos, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony planned for Monday

The fourth annual Flags for Honor, put on by the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association, is now on display at Cleveland’s Public Square.

Friday, 600 American flags were set up honoring both active and fallen military, police, firefighters, FBI agents, medical professionals, teachers and coaches and other heroes.

A ceremony on Friday afternoon, opened the display, which will be set up through Monday, Sept. 11.

News 5 Friday, The FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association held an opening ceremony for its Flags For Honor program.

Each flag includes a medallion featuring the name of the honoree and their sponsor. Honorees will also be recognized year-round in our Virtual Flag Dedication where they are acknowledged on the interactive map.

News 5 The FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association is holding its fourth annual Flags For Honor program to honor heroes.

John Kikol, president of the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association, appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday.

“Flags for honor is making sure that we never forget the sacrifices of both those people that have served,” Kikol said. “And making sure that the families of those survivors understand how important it is that we shall never forget their sacrifices for our country.”

Proceeds help support the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association support its mission of supporting all law enforcement in Northern Ohio to promote public safety and safer communities.

“The funds that we raised help us in community outreach programs that support law enforcement and dealing with also the inner city of Cleveland and trying to bridge the gap between the young men and women growing up in Cleveland and law enforcement,” Kikol said.

On Monday, Patriot Day, there will be a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial located in Public Square. The FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association said it begins at 8:30 a.m. with a wreath in the Memorial Room to signify the events of the morning of 9/11. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a Memorial Service honoring lives lost on 9/11, including victims from Northeast Ohio.

