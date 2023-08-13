Flights temporarily grounded at Hopkins after person seen inside fence Sunday morning

CLEVELAND — Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, a person was found inside the fence at the airport, according to a statement from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Out of an abundance of caution, the airport issued a ground stop, which delayed several departing flights.

News 5 was in communication with a passenger who confirmed that he and other passengers on a flight to Houston had to come back to the gate without very much information.

Sometime after, a spokesperson at the airport confirmed that a ground stop was issued at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this morning for security reasons after the person was seen inside the fence.

The airport said the person was immediately apprehended.

Flights have now resumed. The ground stop was lifted around 8 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is the second time within a year a breach has occurred at the airport. In November, News 5 reported a man who, with stolen cars, temporarily disabled the primary radar by driving onto FAA property and turning off power sources.

