Following Brandon King's conviction, there's a feud over who is the mayor of East Cleveland

There's a big question hanging over East Cleveland right now: Who is the city's current mayor?

City Council President Lateek Shabazz took to social media on Sunday to announce that he has been sworn in to replace Brandon King, who was convicted of criminal charges last week.

Shabazz made the announcement on Facebook.

"With the conviction of former Mayor Brandon L. King and because of the East Cleveland Charter I have been sworn in as Mayor of East Cleveland," Shabazz wrote in the post. "We will build a better East Cleveland!"

If Shabazz is indeed the new mayor, that means he has replaced Sandra Morgan, who has served as interim Mayor while King's case was being adjudicated.

But she says — not so fast.

Morgan was appointed to the position by Cuyahoga County Probate Court Presiding Judge Anthony J. Russo in February. The judge appointed Morgan to the role after reviewing 34 applications, with nine candidates undergoing interviews.

Watch more about the appointment below:

East Cleveland gets new mayor

RELATED: Interim mayor for East Cleveland appointed

According to Morgan, Shabazz appointed himself mayor in a "coup d'etat." Morgan issued the following statement:

"On Sunday, June 1, 2025 East Cleveland Council President Lateek Shabazz declared himself Mayor of the city in a coup d’etat. Despite his proclamation, it will be up to the court system to determine if he can rightfully assume the role to replace the interim mayor Sandra Morgan, who was appointed to the role by Judge Anthony Russo, Appellate Court Judge, Cuyahoga County. The appointment of Sandra Morgan was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court."

Back in February, Shabazz asked the Ohio Supreme Court to shut down the application process to replace the suspended King.

Shabazz said East Cleveland’s city charter states he should be first in the order of succession to the mayor’s office in the event of a “long-term” absence in the mayor’s office.

RELATED: Council president asks Supreme Court to decide East Cleveland's acting mayor

Morgan said she will address the matter during Monday's city council meeting.

King's conviction

On May 29, jurors hearing the theft-in-office case of King and former Councilman Ernest Smith reached a verdict, convicting them on a slew of charges stemming from crimes committed while in office.

King was found guilty on one count of theft in office, four counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of representation by a public official or employee, one count of filing a false disclosure statement and one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation.

King was found not guilty on one count of theft in office and one count of representation by a public official or employee.

Smith was found guilty on one count of theft in office, one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation, one count of misuse of credit cards and two counts of theft.

You can watch more about King's trial below:

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former Councilman Ernest Smith guilty on multiple charges

RELATED: East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former Councilman Ernest Smith guilty on multiple charges

King and Smith will be sentenced on June 9 at 10:30 a.m.