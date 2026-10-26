Food delivery driver believed among 3 shot and killed in Cleveland weekend violence

CLEVELAND — Three men have been killed in two separate shootings in Cleveland, including a man believed to have been delivering food.

A dinner delivery turned deadly on Fidelity Avenue Saturday night.

Home surveillance video captured the sounds of at least four gunshots. The video shows one car stopping outside a home on Fidelity, the driver getting out and placing a package on a porch.

A second car then pulls up next to the first car, and the driver runs over to the open front door. Then you hear gunshots before the second car takes off.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 33-year-old Delonzo Pennington.

Police say there have been no arrests in what they believe was an attempted robbery.

Neighbors expressed sorrow, telling News 5 that Pennington’s family left balloons and candles near the curb.

“You wouldn’t think nothing would happen in a neighborhood on the side street randomly at 9 pm at night,” Deavalon Taylor, Jr. said.

But around 6 p.m. Sunday, on Cleveland’s East Side, police got a call on E. 120th Street near Miles Road.

It happened just minutes after Alex Clossin and his crew wrapped up work on a home renovation project.

“We always lock the door when we’re working inside,” Clossin said.

Christopher Williams, 34, was found in the street and died at the hospital. 28-year-old Demetrius Pride, Jr. died on a front porch.

Police say license plate reader technology led to an arrest in Akron within hours.

“Everybody always says hi; I’m in shock. I mean, I know it’s not like the Hamptons; you get an occasional police siren, but that is very surprising to hear,” Clossin said.

But the violence doesn't surprise Taylor. He says he reads about Cleveland homicides on social media and even knew someone who was killed in the past.

“The people can change how they maneuver, and they live their life; they don’t have to live in violence,” Taylor said.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shootings remain under investigation.