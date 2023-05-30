Food pantries seeing increased demand and fewer donations as possible changes in SNAP benefits loom

AKRON, Ohio — In DC, elected officials are trying to figure out the debt ceiling, and part of that conversation is on a proposed agreement that will place more work requirements on Americans 54 and under to receive food assistance, which will affect local food pantries.

Dale Kraemer is a Parma man that loves his city. So much so that he has been volunteering at the Parma Hunger Center at the Parma Lutheran Church since 2002. He says during the pandemic, they saw a decline in drive-thru food pick-ups, but recently, they've seen more people.

Kraemer believes it’s because of a few reasons — inflated economy, more Ukrainian refugees coming into Parma, and changes to SNAP benefits. He's not alone. Dan Flowers, the CEO and President of the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, is seeing those same increases.

“If you were to look at all of 2023 compared to 2022, we're up 33%,” said Flowers.

They've seen an increase in damage along with a decline in donations, to the point that they have been advocating to the state to increase funding for Ohio food pantries.

“We’re giving less food to more people, and we really need that state general assembly, the senate and the governor to support this increase of funding for Ohio’s food banks. We're at a tough spot,” said Flowers.

Experts at Case Western Reserve University say SNAP benefits are a crucial program for so many in the country.

“It, along with Medicaid, is one of the most far-reaching of our social safety net programs,” said Rob Fischer, the director of property and development at the Mandel School of Case Western.

On Capitol Hill, there are discussions of changing work requirements that apply to those 54 and younger. Under the change, if you are a 54 and younger able-bodied adult with no kids, you must work or participate in training programs for at least 80 hours a month to receive benefits.

“The work requirements do have a negative effect on receipt of SNAP benefits, partly because it's another hoop to jump through. It's hard enough just to get enrolled in SNAP,” said Fischer.

If the change goes into place, Flowers predicts fewer people will get government food assistance, which means food pantries will continue to see more visitors.

“There's an obvious correlation between the funding that's in the SNAP program and how many people come through the emergency food lines,” said Flowers.

Both pantries just hope they will also see more donations as they continue to help those in need.

“You're helping other people. You're doing something to benefit others to give back for all the help you've had all through your life,” said Kraemer.

The possible agreement would also exempt veterans, homeless people and young adults transitioning from foster care from those work requirements.

