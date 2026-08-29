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Football members from Glenville High School allegedly steal over $4,000 worth of various items

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Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Dick's Sporting Goods exterior
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Posted

An investigation is underway after members of the Glenville High School football team allegedly stole thousands of dollar's worth of various items from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Columbus on Thursday, according to the Grove City Division of Police.

Grove City police said around 7:26 p.m., officers responded to the store at 1656 Springtown Road. for a theft report.

Staff reported juveniles ranging from the ages of 15 to 20 allegedly stole a total of $4,552.04 worth of merchandise from the Dick's Sporting Goods store, police said.

Grove City police said staff believed the individuals were players on the Glenville High School football team.

According to police, officers spoke with team coaches who were staying with the team at a hotel nearby.

The department said coaches cooperated with the investigation, and some of the merchandise was returned to the store.

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