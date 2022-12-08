For one family, a second gift from Make A Wish

VAN WERT, Ohio — When you buy a ticket for Home for the Holidays, there isn’t just the possibility to win a home, you can also grant a child’s wish, through Make A Wish.

Make A Wish has been granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses since 1983. They serve children in all 300 counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and receive referrals from 14 different hospitals.

One family that they are helping this year, is Madison Workmans’ from Van Wert, Ohio.

16-year-old Madison Workman likes to have fun like every other teen but around 2 years ago her world was shaken.

“Right as we walked into Walmart, I started spinning in circles and then I fell straight down and started shaking,” said Madison.

At age 14, she was diagnosed with a seizure disorder.

“They did genetics test. It is some other tests. They still don't know why she's having. She had these seizures,” said Bruce Workman, Madison’s Dad.

Her diagnosis was hard on their family, especially after just a few years ago their younger daughter Makenna was diagnosed with cancer at 3 years old.

“I was scared. It was pretty scary,” said Amy Workman, Madison’s mom.

Now here they are facing the pain of another child ill and adjusting every way they can.

“I can't go anywhere without having a sibling and some sports I can't play and just driving. I can't drive until I’m six months seizer free,” said Madison.

But in the midst of that struggle, once again, Make a Wish brought them light.

“When you get to see your kid happy doing things that they love and wanting to do and they actually get to go do that, it brings a lot of happiness to you, especially when you're like in a hospital, you're stuck,” said Bruce.

Makenna went to Disney World for her wish and you could guess where Madison is headed. They family is going to Disney World at the top of the year and Madison has one thing to tell all those that helped grant her wish.

“Help make other kids wishes come true and keep doing what they're doing,” said Madison.

If you want to buy a ticket for Home for the Holidays and help grant wishes for kids like Madison, click here.

