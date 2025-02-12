Ford CEO reportedly says layoffs possible if Trump administration repeals Biden-era legislation

Ford CEO Jim Farley said his company could be forced to lay off employees if the Trump administration ends subsidies and financial support for electric vehicle manufacturing, according to a report in the New York Times.

The Times reports: "Ford has invested heavily in factories to produce batteries and electric vehicles in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, Jim Farley, the Ford chief executive, said at a conference in New York. If Republicans repeal Biden-era legislation that allocated billions of dollars in subsidies and loans for the projects, Mr. Farley said, 'many of those jobs will be at risk.'"

In August 2024, Ford announced it will produce a three-row, all-electric SUV at its Lorain County plant.

Ford plans to start production of all-electric commercial van at Lorain County plant in 2026

In 2022, Ford invested $1.5 billion into its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake to assemble an all-new commercial electric vehicle.

Ford's century-old Ohio roots grow deeper with $1.5 billion investment and 1,800 new jobs

Additionally, in 2027, Ford plans to introduce two new all-electric pickup trucks: a medium-sized pickup based on the platform designed by Ford's California Skunkworks Team and a next-generation truck to be assembled in Tennessee.