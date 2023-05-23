Former Akron Mayor Tom Sawyer dies at 77

Akron politician, Tom Sawyer, died at 77 after battling a long-term illness.

Sawyer served as a politician for about 40 years; he served as mayor of Akron, as well as a member of U.S. Congress, State Board Board of Education and the Ohio Senate, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Sawyer was elected as Akron mayor in 1983.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and daughter, Amanda, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Calling hours for Sawyer are planned for July 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. and July 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Billow's Funeral Home, 85 N. Miller Road. A funeral service will be held at noon on July 12 at Billow's, and a celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

CLICK HERE to read more from the Akron Beacon Journal.

