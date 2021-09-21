Former Bishop of Cleveland, Anthony M. Pilla, dies at 88

CLEVELAND — Bishop Anthony M. Pilla, the cornerstone of Cleveland’s Catholic community for decades, has died. The Cleveland native was appointed Bishop of Cleveland by Pope John Paul II in 1981 and served until 2006.

Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, released the following statement:

"It is with deep sadness that I share with the Catholic community of the Diocese of Cleveland the news of the passing this morning of Bishop Anthony M. Pilla. Bishop Pilla died peacefully at his personal residence. In my short time as the bishop of Cleveland I came to know Bishop Pilla as a very warm, kind-hearted and deeply faithful shepherd, always dedicated to the people of the diocese. He was generous with his time and sharing his knowledge and concern for the diocese with me. As a leader in the national Church, Bishop Pilla was an inspiration and example to me throughout my priesthood and in my years as a bishop. I felt so welcomed by him when I came to the Diocese of Cleveland, a Church that he loved so much. As a leader in the community and a friend to so many, he will be greatly missed.

"Please join me in offering prayers for Bishop Pilla and his family. May Bishop Pilla rest in the peace of Christ.

"Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming."

