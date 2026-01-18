Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski heads to Atlanta as new head coach of the Falcons

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is heading to Atlanta to be the new head coach of the Falcons, the team announced Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Falcons, Stefanski was named head coach after a meeting with Falcons leadership in Atlanta on Saturday.

Matt Ryan, the Falcons' president of football operations, shared the team's excitement about having Stefanski as a new leader.

"We're thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness and active collaboration with every area of the football operation," said Ryan in a press release from the Falcons. "Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture. His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed. Kevin's style of leadership, combined with the staff and infrastructure in place here in Atlanta, gives us confidence in our shared vision for the team and we are excited to have him as the leader of our football team."

The 2-time NFL Coach of the Year was recently fired by the Cleveland Browns after six seasons with the team. One of his biggest accomplishments was helping snap an 18-year playoff drought in 2021, but after the Browns posted a 5-12 record in the 2025-2026 season, the organization ultimately released him.

Stefanski says he is ready for the next steps in his coaching journey.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise," said Stefanski in a press release from the Falcons. "I am grateful to Mr. Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team and there are many talented players on our roster that I cannot wait to coach. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go."

The Browns are set to host the Falcons at Huntington Bank Field next year. No date has been released at this time.