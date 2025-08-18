Former Cavs guard Booby Gibson hosts back-to-school giveaway at Richmond Heights High School

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Booby Gibson hosted a back-to-school block party and giveaway at Richmond Heights High School on Saturday.

Gibson, who is now the associate head coach of the school's basketball team, gave away backpacks and supplies to students ahead of the new school year.

The event featured games and activities for the whole family to enjoy. It was a good time for all the fun that Gibson hoped to bring to the children.

"I'm trying to bring a positive mindset to these kids. I want, when they go to school this year, I want them to be thinking about trying to go to college and trying to be better friends," said Gibson. "I want today to demonstrate us coming together as a community and let all the kids know that they have support."