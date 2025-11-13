Kevin Mackey, the coach who took Cleveland State on a Cinderella run in 1986, has died

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland State men's basketball coach Kevin Mackey, who led the Vikings to a landmark NCAA Tournament upset, has died at the age of 80, his son told ESPN.

Mackey made national headlines in 1986 when he guided No. 14 seed Cleveland State to an 83-79 victory over No. 3 seed Indiana, coached by Bob Knight. The Vikings advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to Navy by one point.

"Kevin Mackey will forever be remembered as the coach who brought Cleveland State Basketball to national prominence," Cleveland State Athletics said in a statement.

"Coach Mackey made a lasting impact on CSU Basketball and the Cleveland State Community. Our thoughts are with the Mackey family during this time."

According to ESPN, Mackey remained at Cleveland State until 1990, when his tenure ended following his arrest, which was widely reported at the time. He later worked in basketball scouting for the Indiana Pacers under Larry Bird.

Before arriving in Cleveland, Mackey was an assistant coach at Boston College. ESPN reported he had been sober for 35 years at the time of his death.

He is survived by three children and seven grandchildren, according to the network.