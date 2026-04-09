Former East Cleveland police chief posts $10K bond following indictment

Former East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy was in court Wednesday after facing multiple charges for crimes he allegedly committed while in office.

A bond was set at $10,000, and he posted it the same day.

He was released with an ankle monitor.

Lundy's pre-trial hearing is set for April 22.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Lundy was charged with the following:



Three counts of Bribery

One count of Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case

One count of Perjury

One count of Complicity to Commit Perjury

Four counts of Interfering with Civil Rights

Four counts of Dereliction of Duty

One count of Falsification

One count of Obstructing Official Business

One count of Menacing by Stalking

Two counts of Assault

One count of Aggravated Menacing

One count of Trespass into a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

One count of Vandalism

One count of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System

One count of Unauthorized Use of Computer, Cable or Telecommunications Property

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Three counts of Theft in Office

Three counts of Tampering with Records

The charges stem from incidents allegedly occurring between December 2016 and January 2025, including a homicide investigation, two bribery cases and a trust account.

RELATED: Former East Cleveland police chief indicted on multiple charges