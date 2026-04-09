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Former East Cleveland police chief posts $10K bond following indictment

Former East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy was in court Wednesday after facing multiple charges for crimes he allegedly committed while in office.
Former East Cleveland police chief posts $10K bond following indictment
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Former East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy was in court Wednesday after facing multiple charges for crimes he allegedly committed while in office.

A bond was set at $10,000, and he posted it the same day.

He was released with an ankle monitor.

Lundy's pre-trial hearing is set for April 22.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Lundy was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of Bribery
  • One count of Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case
  • One count of Perjury
  • One count of Complicity to Commit Perjury
  • Four counts of Interfering with Civil Rights
  • Four counts of Dereliction of Duty
  • One count of Falsification
  • One count of Obstructing Official Business
  • One count of Menacing by Stalking
  • Two counts of Assault
  • One count of Aggravated Menacing
  • One count of Trespass into a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present
  • One count of Vandalism
  • One count of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System
  • One count of Unauthorized Use of Computer, Cable or Telecommunications Property
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
  • Three counts of Theft in Office
  • Three counts of Tampering with Records

The charges stem from incidents allegedly occurring between December 2016 and January 2025, including a homicide investigation, two bribery cases and a trust account.

RELATED: Former East Cleveland police chief indicted on multiple charges

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