Former East Cleveland police chief posts $10K bond following indictment

Former East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy was in court Wednesday after facing multiple charges for crimes he allegedly committed while in office.
A bond was set at $10,000, and he posted it the same day.
He was released with an ankle monitor.
Lundy's pre-trial hearing is set for April 22.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Lundy was charged with the following:
- Three counts of Bribery
- One count of Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case
- One count of Perjury
- One count of Complicity to Commit Perjury
- Four counts of Interfering with Civil Rights
- Four counts of Dereliction of Duty
- One count of Falsification
- One count of Obstructing Official Business
- One count of Menacing by Stalking
- Two counts of Assault
- One count of Aggravated Menacing
- One count of Trespass into a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present
- One count of Vandalism
- One count of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System
- One count of Unauthorized Use of Computer, Cable or Telecommunications Property
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
- Three counts of Theft in Office
- Three counts of Tampering with Records
The charges stem from incidents allegedly occurring between December 2016 and January 2025, including a homicide investigation, two bribery cases and a trust account.
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