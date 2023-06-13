Former East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on new charges

Scott Gardner, 48, the former police chief for East Cleveland that was indicted last year for alleged financial crimes, is facing nearly a dozen new charges.

The new indictment was filed late this afternoon. It adds 11 charges on top of the charges the former chief was hit with last August.

According to the indictment, those charges all center around financial crimes— crimes that, in some cases, prosecutors say, date back to 2014.

According to court filings, much of it surrounds Gardner's private security business.

Previously, prosecutors said Gardner under-reported and withheld sales tax from that business, with more than $200,000 into Gardner's pocket, according to prosecutors.

Garner is now also accused of money laundering and additional counts of grand theft, theft in office, passing bad checks, and filing false tax returns.

You may remember Gardner was still East Cleveland's police chief when he was initially charged last summer.

He's since been fired by the city.

News 5 also reported that Gardner previously pleaded guilty to tax-related crimes at the time.

In those cases, he agreed to pay restitution and serve probation. Prosecutors now say they plan to use those cases to show these latest cases weren't a mistake. They believe the former chief knew what he was doing and acted intentionally.

Gardner pleaded not guilty to the last set of charges against him.

A date for arraignment on these new charges has not been set.

