Former Golden State Warriors player indicted on felony; owes $300K in support for child born in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — A former Golden State Warriors player owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in child support for a child born in Summit County and has been indicted for non-support of dependents.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Jacob Evans, 25, is the father of a child born in the county in 2018. Paternity was determined through genetic testing, and a court ordered him to pay more than $6,100 in child support per month.

Authorities said Evans paid around $60,000 but then stopped making payments in 2022 and now owes more than $300,000 in child support.

The Golden State Warriors picked Evans in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, and he went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State's G-League team. He last played basketball in 2022 and earned more than $5 million during his career.

"My child support enforcement agency works very hard to get the financial assistance local families desperately need. For nearly two years, we have tried to contact Mr. Evans and his agent to get him to fulfill his obligation," said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. "Even with his driver's license and passport suspended, Mr. Evans still has not paid his past due child support. My hope is that by filing these charges, Mr. Evans pays his court-ordered child support."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.